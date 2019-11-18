Speeding lorry kills student in school zone near Vadavalli

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 14-year-old boy was killed in a road accident near Vadavalli on Saturday after a speeding vehicle ran over him. This is the second such incident involving minors in a day, taking the death toll to three.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Nayan, son of Mohandy from Navavoor-Kanuvai road near Vadavalli. He was studying class IX at a private school.

On Saturday evening, a speeding goods vehicle ran over Nayan when he tried to cross the road to reach a grocery shop opposite his apartment, said the police. He succumbed while he was being rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Vadavalli police booked a case against S Balaji, the driver of the goods vehicle.

Residents of the locality said that the area is a school zone and urged the police to place barricades to stop vehicles from speeding.

Earlier in the day, two minor girls aged seven and nine years, lost their lives when the two-wheeler they were travelling on collided with a lorry. The police said that the father of the girls, who was riding the bike, swerved onto the path of the heavy vehicle while trying to avoid the garbage that was dumped on the road.