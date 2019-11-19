Free seedlings yet to reach all coconut farmers affected by Gaja

N Ramesh By

THANJAVUR: Even as free distribution of coconut seedlings by the State government is underway, not all farmers affected by cyclone Gaja have been covered. The price of seedlings in the open market is high which farmers said they could not afford.

Around 62.42 lakh coconut trees were uprooted or damaged in the wake of the cyclone last year. Of this, 45.07 lakh trees were felled in Thanjavur district alone.

Assuaging the farmers, the State government announced that seedlings would be distributed free of cost to those affected. According to sources, 24.85 lakh seedlings were to be distributed in the district, but only 11.16 lakh seedlings have been distributed so far. Sources said seedlings were being given in a phased manner which was causing delay.

“Affected farmers have to present documents for relief credited to their account along with other documents to the agricultural department.

Even then seedlings to cover only around 50-60% of the uprooted/damaged coconut trees are being given” said Sami Natarajan, state secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers association.

Farmers who received seedlings partially and those who did not even get any are approaching private players, hoping to make a fresh start at the earliest.

“The seedlings which used to be sold for around Rs 60-120 are now selling even up to Rs 480”, says R Sukumaran of Kakkarai. Though he had been given 650 seedlings free of cost by the Government, he had to buy 600 seedlings at the rate of Rs 480 each from Erode to cover the lost area.

The seedlings are of premium quality and most of the small and medium farmers could not afford that amount.

“The normal quality seedlings are being sold upto Rs 200” says Sami Natarajan. As the season for planting the seedling has started the prices might soar

further the farmers fear.

Farmers would plant the seedlings in the Tamil months of Karhigai (which commenced on Sunday), Margazhi when there would be moisture in the soil and if planted in these periods the seedlings would rapidly take root in the soil”, explained Natarajan.