Home States Tamil Nadu

Free seedlings yet to reach all coconut farmers affected by Gaja

Around 62.42 lakh coconut trees were uprooted or damaged in the wake of the cyclone last year. Of this, 45.07 lakh trees were felled in Thanjavur district alone.

Published: 19th November 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Current situation of coconut trees in Thanjavur and trees fallen after Cyclone Gaja last year.

Current situation of coconut trees in Thanjavur and trees fallen after Cyclone Gaja last year | MK Ashok Kumar

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Even as free distribution of coconut seedlings by the State government is underway, not all farmers affected by cyclone Gaja have been covered. The price of seedlings in the open market is high which farmers said they could not afford.

Around 62.42 lakh coconut trees were uprooted or damaged in the wake of the cyclone last year. Of this, 45.07 lakh trees were felled in Thanjavur district alone.

Assuaging the farmers, the State government announced that seedlings would be distributed free of cost to those affected. According to sources, 24.85 lakh seedlings were to be distributed in the district, but only 11.16 lakh seedlings have been distributed so far. Sources said seedlings were being given in a phased manner which was causing delay.

ALSO READ: Environmental activists on a mission to restore greenery lost due to cyclone Gaja in Thanjavur

“Affected farmers have to present documents for relief credited to their account along with other documents to the agricultural department. 

Even then seedlings to cover only around 50-60%  of the uprooted/damaged coconut trees are being given” said Sami Natarajan, state secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers association.

Farmers who received seedlings partially and those who did not even get any are approaching private players, hoping to make a fresh start at the earliest.

“The seedlings which used to be sold for around Rs 60-120 are now selling even up to Rs 480”, says R Sukumaran of Kakkarai. Though he had been given 650 seedlings free of cost by the Government, he had to buy 600 seedlings at the rate of Rs 480 each from Erode to cover the lost area.

The seedlings are of premium quality and most of the small and medium farmers could not afford that amount.

“The normal quality seedlings are being sold upto Rs 200” says Sami Natarajan.  As the season for planting the seedling has started the prices might soar
further the farmers fear.

Farmers would plant the seedlings in the Tamil months of Karhigai (which commenced on Sunday), Margazhi when there would be moisture in the soil and if planted in these periods the seedlings would rapidly take root in the soil”, explained Natarajan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cyclone Gaja coconut farmers Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp