Case against DMK MLA Ragupathi for comments against Collector

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A case has been filed against Thirumayam DMK MLA and former Union Minister of State S Ragupathi for allegedly referring to District Collector Uma Maheshwari as AIADMK women’s wing secretary.

Pudukkottai Town police received the complaint and registered the case on Tuesday. AIADMK lawyer Sheik Diwan was the complainant.

On Sunday, the MLA, while talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, spoke about missing out names and not inviting DMK MLAs to the National Cooperatives Day celebrations held recently in Pudukkottai.

He also expressed disapproval of villagers not being given adequate time to submit grievances for the Chief Minister’s special redressal forum.

Responding to a question if the issues should be taken up with the District Collector, he had said, “How will that work? She is the AIADMK women’s wing secretary.”

Diwan had complained the comments were insulting and obscene. The case was registered under Sections 504, 506 part 1, 294 (b) and 67 IT Act of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

The first two sections are for insulting and intimidation, respectively, while the latter two are for obscene communication and publishing or transmitting obscene material.