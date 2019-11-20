CM Palaniswami opens new buildings for govt colleges in many districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday inaugurated new buildings for government colleges in many districts, constructed at a total cost of Rs 90 crore. He also commissioned the functioning of a specialised electronic device at Birla Planetarium in Chennai, established at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

The new buildings for the higher education department, inaugurated through the video conferencing facility at the secretariat, include those in Thiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruppur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli and Ramanathapuram.

The chief minister also inaugurated new office buildings for Commercial Taxes Department in Tiruvallur, Namakkal, Tiruppur and Madurai. At the secretariat, he also commenced the issue of appointment orders to the legal heirs of 41 employees of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, who died in harness.