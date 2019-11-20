DVAC registers case against former VC

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: After several procedural delays, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption registered an FIR against four persons, including G Baskaran, former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil University, for alleged irregularities in the appointment of 21 professors and associate professors and 70 non-teaching staff to the university in 2017.

The DVAC, Thanjavur registered an FIR on November 14 based on a preliminary inquiry already conducted by officers of the department. The FIR said G Baskaran, who served as VC from 2015 to 2018, S Muthukumar who served as Registrar, G Sakthi Saravanan, who is still working as an assistant and N Baskaran, who worked as Director of Distance Education from 2016 to 2018, committed misappropriation, criminal misconduct leading to losses to the government.

By a notification issued on April 26, 2017, the varsity called for applications for 45 teaching posts of professors and associate professors. It was revealed the VC, who was chairman of the selection committee, colluded with selection committee members and by adopting fraudulent methods appointed 10 professors and 11 associate professors in May 2017 without following UGC regulations. The postings was also violated Government Orders as the vacant posts were filled through direct recruitment without allotting 75 per cent of the posts for promotion under the Career Advancement Scheme for teachers already in service.

