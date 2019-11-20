VCK chief Thiruma booked for ‘remarks on Hinduism'  

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A case was registered against Chidambaram MP and VCK president Thirumavalavan at Perambalur police station on Tuesday based on a complaint by Hindu Munani functionary.

The complaint was against his speech at an event in Pondicherry last week. Hindu Munani Perambalur town secretary Kannan filed the complaint against the VCK chief for allegedly ‘insulting Hindu religion and fanning religious tensions’.

“At an event in Pondicherry, Thirumavalavan spoke in a way that degraded Hindu gods and our faith. He has insulted the sentiments of Hindus. The video is spreading and is hurting our faith,” said Kannan in the complaint.

A case was registered under IPC Sections 153B (Promotion of Enmity), Section 295A. (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion), Section 298 (Speaking with the deliberate intention of wounding religious feelings of any person) and Section 504 (Intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace).