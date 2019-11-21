Actress Gayatri Raghuram attacks VCK chief on Twitter, account suspended

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Twitter account of actor-choreographer Gayatri Raghuram was suspended on Tuesday after alleged spat between her and VCK cadre. The party on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against the actor for her ‘inflammatory remarks’ in Chennai and in Nagapattinam.

The social media spat began after the actor criticised VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan’s remarks related to the Ayodhya verdict. While both of them later removed their controversial tweets, arguments continued between Gayatri and VCK loyalists. The actor then alleged that the VCK cadre were circulating her assistant’s number, and harassing her.

She also issued an open challenge to them, to meet her at Marina Beach. “Downfall of Thirumavalavan starts as he start spreading my assistant number and harassing a woman. They all still happily talk bad about Hindus and gods. shameless MP [sic],” she tweeted. Hours later, on Wednesday, her Twitter account was suspended for “violation” of the platform’s rules.

As per reports, this is what she tweeted: “not afraid of threats, by ur fanatics or u (Thirumavalavan) indirectly...I’m ready to die for my religion and India. I know u will stoop to any level. I will face it. I will be in marina 10 am on nov 27 anyone can come threaten me directly. open challenge for thirumavalan...I did not vote him to be my mp especially one who talks ill of Hindus... [sic]”

Her remarks caused outrage among activists and party members.