Home States Tamil Nadu

Actress Gayatri Raghuram attacks VCK chief on Twitter, account suspended

Her remarks caused outrage among activists and party members.

Published: 21st November 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of Gayatri Raghuram with former State BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Twitter account of actor-choreographer Gayatri Raghuram was suspended on Tuesday after alleged spat between her and VCK cadre. The party on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against the actor for her ‘inflammatory remarks’ in Chennai and in Nagapattinam.

The social media spat began after the actor criticised VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan’s remarks related to the Ayodhya verdict. While both of them later removed their controversial tweets, arguments continued between Gayatri and VCK loyalists. The actor then alleged that the VCK cadre were circulating her assistant’s number, and harassing her.

She also issued an open challenge to them, to meet her at Marina Beach. “Downfall of Thirumavalavan starts as he start spreading my assistant number and harassing a woman. They all still happily talk bad about Hindus and gods. shameless MP [sic],” she tweeted. Hours later, on Wednesday, her Twitter account was suspended for “violation” of the platform’s rules.

As per reports, this is what she tweeted: “not afraid of threats, by ur fanatics or u (Thirumavalavan) indirectly...I’m ready to die for my religion and India. I know u will stoop to any level. I will face it. I will be in marina 10 am on nov 27 anyone can come threaten me directly. open challenge for thirumavalan...I did not vote him to be my mp especially one who talks ill of Hindus... [sic]”
Her remarks caused outrage among activists and party members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thol Thirumavalavan VCK chief Gayatri Raghuram inflammatory remarks Twitter
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp