DMK demands setting up of tribunal to resolve Thenpennaiyar river water dispute

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Slamming the Tamil Nadu government for its failure to secure a stay on the construction of a dam across Thenpennaiyar’s tributary in Karnataka, the DMK on Thursday urged the government to seek the immediate setting up of a tribunal to resolve the dispute so that water rights of the lower riparian state can be protected.

Leading a demonstration, held at Tiruvannamalai town, senior DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister EV Velu alleged that Karnataka had misled the apex court in getting clearance for the dam construction.

“Karnataka has misled the Supreme Court by saying that the dam across River Markandeya is meant for supplying water drinking purposes. Is the 150 feet tall dam constructed for drinking water supply,” he asked.

By diverting water through the dam, the neighbouring state had proposed to recharge 160 tanks in Kolar and store 300 million cubic feet at Ellamappa tank, he noted.

Velu, a sitting MLA, wanted the Tamil Nadu government to press for a tribunal to resolve the issue.

“The Tamil Nadu government has failed to secure a stay against construction of the dam across the Markandeya river. It should press for setting up of a tribunal now to resolve the dispute, so that the interests of the lower riparian state can be protected,” he stated.

The DMK leader flayed the Centre for stating before the court that Tamil Nadu’s concurrence was not needed for constructing the dam in Karnataka.

“This is against the universal truth that lower riparian states’ concurrence is a must for constructing structures across inter-state rivers. The Centre is betraying Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Pointing out that Thenpennaiyar is flowing into Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts supplying water for irrigation to 10 lakh acres, he said if the water was blocked through the dam, it would put the farmers in trouble, besides affecting supply of potable water in these districts.

DMK MLAs MP Giri, K Pitchandi, KV Sekaran and Tiruvannamalai South district secretary R Sivanandam also addressed the demonstration.

Similar protests were held at Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Villupuram and Cuddalore as well, according to party sources.

