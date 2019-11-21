Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK demands setting up of tribunal to resolve Thenpennaiyar river water dispute

Leading a demonstration in Tiruvannamalai, senior DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister EV Velu alleged that Karnataka had misled the apex court in getting clearance for the dam.

Published: 21st November 2019 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

DMK demonstration held at Tiruvannamalai town.

DMK demonstration held at Tiruvannamalai town. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Slamming the Tamil Nadu government for its failure to secure a stay on the construction of a dam across Thenpennaiyar’s tributary in Karnataka, the DMK on Thursday urged the government to seek the immediate setting up of a tribunal to resolve the dispute so that water rights of the lower riparian state can be protected.

Leading a demonstration, held at Tiruvannamalai town, senior DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister EV Velu alleged that Karnataka had misled the apex court in getting clearance for the dam construction.

“Karnataka has misled the Supreme Court by saying that the dam across River Markandeya is meant for supplying water drinking purposes. Is the 150 feet tall dam constructed for drinking water supply,” he asked.

By diverting water through the dam, the neighbouring state had proposed to recharge 160 tanks in Kolar and store 300 million cubic feet at Ellamappa tank, he noted.

Velu, a sitting MLA, wanted the Tamil Nadu government to press for a tribunal to resolve the issue.

“The Tamil Nadu government has failed to secure a stay against construction of the dam across the Markandeya river. It should press for setting up of a tribunal now to resolve the dispute, so that the interests of the lower riparian state can be protected,” he stated.

The DMK leader flayed the Centre for stating before the court that Tamil Nadu’s concurrence was not needed for constructing the dam in Karnataka.

“This is against the universal truth that lower riparian states’ concurrence is a must for constructing structures across inter-state rivers. The Centre is betraying Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Pointing out that Thenpennaiyar is flowing into Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts supplying water for irrigation to 10 lakh acres, he said if the water was blocked through the dam, it would put the farmers in trouble, besides affecting supply of potable water in these districts.

DMK MLAs MP Giri, K Pitchandi, KV Sekaran and Tiruvannamalai South district secretary R Sivanandam also addressed the demonstration.

Similar protests were held at Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Villupuram and Cuddalore as well, according to party sources.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thenpennaiyar Markandeya river EV Velu
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp