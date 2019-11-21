Home States Tamil Nadu

Government school teacher gets suspended for corporal punishment in Tamil Nadu

On hearing screams, locals residing nearby entered the school and saw the students getting punished.      

By Express News Service

ERODE: A Mathematics teacher of a government school in Alangariyur panchayat was suspended for allegedly resorting to corporal punishment on his students for allegedly failing to complete homework assigned to them.

On Tuesday, when the teacher Selvaraj S asked his students from class seven about the homework, some of them admitted that they had not completed it.  

Infuriated by the negative response, the teacher allegedly beat 12 students with a geometric scale.
A villager Eswaran said the students were taken to a nearby hospital for first-aid after their hands were swollen.

After the incident, parents of the students staged protest in front of the school demanding action against the teacher.

After being informed, District Education Officer(DEO) K Palani and Deputy Inspector of School Education(DI) Mohan Kumar started an investigation, after which the teacher was suspended. The DI told TNIE that considering the public interest and the act of corporal punishment, Selvaraj has been placed under suspension.

On Wednesday, only around 25 students attended classes. Sources said that the teacher, who has been associated with the school for more than five years, had a good reputation among students and some of the parents.
"The teacher might have been emotionally disturbed due to many allegations against him levelled by factions among the staff. Also, he had some personal problems," the source said.

Officials from the Education Department said steps are being taken to ensure a peaceful environment for students and any teacher violating the rules would be held accountable. The Alangariyur Panchayat Union Middle School in the district has around 185 students. 

