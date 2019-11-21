Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC quashes FIR against 'Kakkoos' filmmaker Divyabharathi

Divyabharathi was booked following a complaint filed on March 3, 2017, that her documentary 'Kakkoos', which talks about manual scavenging, may create communal problem.

Published: 21st November 2019 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

documentary maker Divyabharathi

Documentary maker Divyabharathi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The High Court Bench here quashed an FIR filed by Madurai police in 2017 against an advocate and documentary maker Divyabharathi in connection with her work 'Kakkoos'.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the order while allowing a petition filed by the advocate seeking direction for the same. She was booked following a complaint filed on March 3, 2017, that her documentary 'Kakkoos', which talks about manual scavenging, may create a communal problem.

However, Divyabharathi denied the allegations saying that she had quoted the names of communities solely based on government data and that her work was aimed at spreading awareness against the practice of manual scavenging.

Earlier, the State Youth Wing Secretary of Puthiya Tamizhagam, Bhaskar Madhuram launched a complaint with the city police stating that he was shocked to see the wrong portrayal of his community people in the documentary film.

The documentary falsely projects his community people to be engaging in manual scavenging as occupation, while the community people are primarily engaged in agricultural activities, the complaint read. He also added that this comes at a time when several protests are being staged seeking the exclusion of the community from the Scheduled Caste list.

Challenging this, Divya approached the Court to quash the FIR filed against her.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Divyabharathi Documentary fimmaker Kakkoos
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp