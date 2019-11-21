Rajini joining electoral politics? Actor says miracles will happen in 2021 Assembly polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Thursday said that miracles will happen in 2021 Assembly elections and the people of Tamil Nadu will make it happen.

He said this when asked by a scribe to comment on fisheries minister D Jayakumar's remark that Tamil Nadu would have no place for ‘aanmiga arasiyal’ (spiritual politics). Rajinikanth said: “In 2021, the people of Tamil Nadu will make a big miracle happen. I am 100 percent sure about it.”

The actor was interacting with reporters at the Chennai airport upon his return from Goa after taking part in the inaugural of International Film Festival of India 2019 where he was conferred the 'Icon Of Golden Jubilee Award' for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Reacting to the actor's comments, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami wondered: “I don’t know what kind of miracle the actor is speaking about. I also don’t know on what basis the miracle will happen. Perhaps, he referred to the possibility of AIADMK retaining power after 2021 Assembly elections - a miracle that is waiting to happen.”

However, the CM added that Rajinikanth was yet to launch his political party and that he would respond to the actor's views after he does so.