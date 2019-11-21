Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Robert Payas granted 30-day parole

The bench granted the 30-day parole on Thursday, subject to certain conditions, which include that he should not meet politicians or give interviews to the media.

Robert Payas

Robert Payas was imprisoned in 1991. (Photo | Express Archives)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has granted ordinary leave for 30 days to Robert Payas, one of the seven accused in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and serving a life term, to enable him to make arrangements for his son's marriage.

The bench of Justices M M Sundresh and RMT Teekaa Raman granted the 30-day parole on Thursday, subject to certain conditions, which include that he should not meet politicians or give interviews to the media.

Payas is now serving life imprisonment in Puzhal central prison.

According to Payas, he was imprisoned in 1991 and completed actual imprisonment for more than 28 years. During this period he has neither availed the emergency or ordinary leave, which was available to him under the TN Suspension of Sentence Rules. His conduct was good. He wants to make arrangements for the marriage of his only son Tamilko.

His plea for premature release was considered by the Tamil Nadu government, which on September 8, 2018, forwarded the same to the State Governor for orders. But the matter is still pending with the Governor.

Hence, on August 7, he had submitted a representation to the DIG of Prisons through the Superintendent of Prisons in Puzhal seeking parole for 30 days under Rule 20 (iv) of the Manual. But there was no response, he had contended.

