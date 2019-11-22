Consecration: Prayers in Brihadeeswara temple to stop from December 2

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Collector M Govinda Rao on Thursday inspected the Brihadeeswara temple and reviewed preparations for the consecration scheduled in February 2020.

ASI has been maintaining the UNESCO monument, and started the renovation work in 2018, including the chemical cleaning of the towers (Gopurams).

With work nearing completion, preparations are afoot for the consecration.

Though a date is yet to be fixed by the government, sources said it was likely in February 2020. The Balalayam would be conducted on December 2.

From that date, there will be no pooja in the sanctum of the temple.

On the eve of consecration in 1997, a major fire mishap happened at the Yagasalai, which claimed 55 lives.

Considering this, officials are taking precautionary steps and planned several exits through the Sivaganga garden. Govinda Rao inspected the plans for the entry and exit points and the site for Yagasalai, among other things.