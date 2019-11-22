Home States Tamil Nadu

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan undergoes surgery for implant removal

The 65-year old actor-politician suffered a compound fracture in 2016 and the implant placed then was removed and he is now recuperating.

Published: 22nd November 2019 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Hassan

Actor Kamal Hassan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Friday successfully underwent a surgery for removal of an implant placed in his right leg, the party said.

The 65-year old actor-politician suffered a compound fracture in 2016 and the implant placed then was removed and he is now recuperating, an MNM release said.

Haasan's party had on Thursday said the removal of the implant was postponed for quite some time in view of his commitments in politics and film industry.

The chief of the fledgeling MNM will be taking a break for a few weeks to "physically recoup," the party had said.

Kamal Haasan launched his political party in February 2018 and since then has been active in politics and is now shooting for his upcoming flick, "Indian 2" by director Shankar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Haasan
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp