Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajini-Kamal jodi: Will this tag team match work?

Recent remarks by Rajini & Kamal have created ripples, but can they create a formidable team or will they merely split votes?

Published: 22nd November 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Will Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth work together for the ‘betterment’ of Tamil Nadu? Latest remarks by both the actors have created ripples in the political arena of the State. Will the duo coming together create a formidable force ahead of the 2021 State elections? Or will they divide the votes?     

A believer in miracles, Rajinikanth feels voters will create magic in 2021. Kamal, for his part, clarified his stand on Wednesday. “If there is a need, we will come together for the betterment of Tamil Nadu.” Rajini, when asked who would be the Chief Ministerial candidate if he works with Kamal, said on Thursday: “A decision in this regard can be taken at the time of elections, depending upon situation.”   

“Besides, it is also a decision to be taken in consultation with office bearers of my party. So, I don’t want to talk about it until then.” Rajini’s comments have evoked mixed reactions among his fans. “We want thalaivar to contest alone. We hope he would do so,” said an office bearer. “Alliance is important to win in Tamil Nadu elections. The aim of Kamal Haasan is also to work for the people of the State,” said another follower. “Our leader was careful, he only said he would join hands with Kamal if the ‘need arises’. We are not worried if Rajini wants to join hands with Kamal. He should not align with Dravidian or other parties.”  

Veteran politician Thamizharuvi Manian, who is being consulted by Rajinikanth very often, does not attach much significance to this development. “I don’t want to give undue importance to this remark since there is a very long time for the next Assembly elections which will happen only in April 2021.”
Manian went on to say: “Please mark my words.  Rajinikanth will launch his political party next year - i.e., 2020 and he will form his own political alliance. It is highly premature to talk about who will be part of that alliance in the present situation. Further, Rajinikanth will not lose his individuality at any time.”
Manian further said both actors meet at a single point —forming a government free of corruption and transparent in its functioning and to safeguard Tamil Nadu from the clutches of Dravidian political parties and that is all. Political analyst Tharasu Shyam feels that such a development is quite natural in politics. 

“The actors’ readiness to work together indicate that they are becoming serious players in politics. If they remain non-serious players, they would not have ascertained this.  Of course, politics makes strange bedfellows.  In electoral politics, such compromises are common and are inevitable.”
How strong will that alliance be? “We can’t compare the political career of MG Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu and NT Rama Rao in Andhra Pradesh with these actors. At the most, these actors can cause fragmentation of votes. That is all.” Asked whether the morale of the fans of Rajinikanth would take a beating by this latest development since they were expecting him to launch his own party, Shyam said “I don’t think so..”

AIADMK spokesperson and former Minister S Gokula Indira has a different view.  She says “Many things have happened in the past and both actors did not express their solidarity to resolve people’s issues then. But, now Rajini is expressing willingness to join hands with Kamal. It shows that the actor is afraid of entering politics alone.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth Kamal Haasan Tamil Nadu politics
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp