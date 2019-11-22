School correspondent in Coimbatore forces girls to download porn in his mobile, booked

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The correspondent of a government-aided school in Coimbatore was booked under sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday for allegedly forcing girl students to download pornography in his mobile phone.

The man is suspected to have made students do so often.

The man, who stays on the school premises, reportedly made the students download pornographic videos in his phone but had no intention of using the girls for his pleasure.

The practise came to light after a few students informed their parents, said Assistant Commissioner of Police C Karthikeyan.

According to a police source, the parents went to the school on Thursday morning and asked the management to initiate action against the correspondent.

When the management tried to strike a compromise, the parents went to the police.

Based on their complaint, the man was booked under POCSO Act and arrested the same night by the Coimbatore City All-Women Police (Central).