What to do with eight tonnes of seized plastics? Tiruchy corporation to build roads with it

The civic body has so far seized more than eight tonnes of banned plastic products this year. Though it had given a few tonnes to cement factories, the rest would be used in road construction.

By Jose K Joseph
TIRUCHY: City Corporation would use seized plastic for road construction and repair works. The civic body has two plastic shredding machines - in Srirangam and Ariyamangalam zones.

These machines would shred seized plastic products. Sources said most road construction works are likely to start only after the end of monsoon.

“We have awarded contracts for starting repair works for most roads. But most of the contractors are planning to start only after monsoon as unexpected rain would affect work,” a source said.

Contractors, it is understood, have been told to use shredded plastic to build roads. “They have to take shredded plastic from the Corporation to repair or build a road.

The quantity would be decided by our engineers after considering various factors,” a senior official said.

The use of shredded plastic would also provide financial benefit to the Corporation. “We would charge about Rs 25 per kg of shredded plastic.

The contractor would give the money to the Corporation. Through this system, we would dispose of tonnes of seized plastic. The remaining plastic would be given to cement factories for use in furnaces,” a source said.

The civic body has so far seized more than eight tonnes of banned plastic products this year. Though it had given a few tonnes to cement factories, the rest would be used in road construction.

Public opined that the civic body should take steps to start road repairs at the earliest. “It does not matter whether they use plastic or other materials in road construction. Residents just want better roads,” said R Ravikumar, a resident.

