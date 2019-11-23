Fathima Latheef suicide: HC reserves orders on plea for CBI investigation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday reserved orders on a PIL petition from National Students Union Of India (NSUI) seeking a CBI probe into the death of IIT-Madras student Fathima Latheef. A bench headed by Justice M Sathyanarayanan reserved orders after hearing brief arguments by counsel for both sides.

The petitioner said from April 2018 to November this year, five students had committed suicide on the campus. The management had not taken any effective steps in arresting the situation. Though a special team had been appointed to investigate the case, it lacked credibility as the incident had raised several doubts. Only an independent agency, like CBI, can unearth the truth behind the suicides, petitioner said.