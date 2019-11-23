Former DMK MLA awarded 3 years RI for bid to murder wife, daughter

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A former DMK MLA of Tiruvarur, A Asokan, was on Friday sentenced by a special court to three years rigorous imprisonment in an attempt to murder case registered by Foreshore Estate police in 2015. Asokan tried to murder his wife and daughter using his pistol by firing two bullets that missed the target, during a verbal spat.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Rajendran Gayathri, there was verbal duel between Asokan and his wife Hema frequently. On December 7, 2015, during Chennai floods, the family was busy distributing relief to nearby residents. Asokan asked his wife and mother-in law to leave the house. When they refused, the fight ended bitterly with Asokan brandishing his pistol and threatening the wife and kid.

Hema and daughter Shruthishree came out running when Asokan fired two bullets that missed them. Denying the allegations, defence counsel submitted that Arms Act could not be invoked since the accused was in detention from December 6 and the pistol was recovered only on December 9 and also the cartridges were not found.

Judge J Shanthi said the prosecution had proved the case beyond doubt. Oral and documentary evidence from forensic ballistic experts’ investigation concluded that two cartridges were found from the scene of crime and witnesses statements indeed confirmed that Asokan committed the crime, the judge said. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on him.