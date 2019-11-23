Home States Tamil Nadu

Vexed by toddler's constant wailing, mother chokes her to death in Vellore 

The incident came to light after Pavithra, 25, took the child Maulika, to the Govt District Headquarters Hospital in Wallajah saying that the toddler fell unconscious after wailing for a long time.

crime, abuse, illustrations, graphic, girl child

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In a shocking incident, a toddler was choked to death by her mother as she was wailing all night at their house in Vannivedu Mottur in Vellore district.

The incident came to light after Pavithra, 25, took the child Maulika, to the Govt District Headquarters Hospital in Wallajah on Friday night saying that the toddler fell unconscious after wailing for a long time.

After examining the baby, the doctors declared her brought dead, but couldn’t find any serious injuries on the body. As doubts grew over, they alerted the police.

A team of cops from Wallajahpet police station rushed to the hospital and held inquiries.

After hours of grilling, Pavithra confessed to have choked the 18-month-old child’s mouth using a shawl as she was constantly screaming, sources said.

Further inquiries revealed that the woman, married to Gowrishankar, had two children -- Ramya, aged 8, and Maulika -- and had separated from her husband a few years ago. 

After Ramya went to school, Pavithra would leave the toddler under the care of her neighbours before going for work at a private firm.

On Friday night, she was angered over the child screaming for a long time and tried to stop her by putting the shawl into her mouth, but it also covered the nose leading to her death. 

Police Inspector Balu held investigations and registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Vellore
