Report on relief for Dalit students sought

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ordered Virudhunagar District Magistrate to submit a detailed report on a complaint that alleges 35 Dalit students, who were made to clean school toilets and were beaten up, were not given compensation under the provisions of Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The incident involving 45 students took place in 2018 at Government Higher Secondary School in Innamreddiapatty.

A series of protests made the Tamil Nadu government to intervene in the issue. According to the Dalits, only 10 of the injured students received `10,000 each as compensation under SC/ST Act. The parents of the remaining 35 students filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Even as the case has been pending before the court, the Tamil Nadu Dalit Liberation Movement State General Secretary S Karuppaiah sent a complaint to NHRC seeking its intervention in the issue.

The NHRC has sought a report within four weeks.