Students become rain experts at Masakalipalayam Corporation School

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Corporation Middle School in Masakalipalayam has installed a rain gauge in its premises to help students better understand how rainfall is calculated in a region.

The school headmistress has tasked class VIII students with taking note of the amount of rainfall registered on the instrument on a daily basis.

They have been provided with a spreadsheet for the same. Headmistress K Mythili said students are attracted to the new instrument, so much so that they frequently check whether the rainfall level has increased.

"Students will record the reading in the rain gauge as a daily activity," she added.

The school has a total of 320 students. The school authorities are yet to decide on how to reward students who come up with daily rain updates.

P Sakthivel, a teacher said the rain gauge was sponsored by the Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC) and added that the school might soon get a weather instrument as well.

"The readings from that instrument will be displayed to the public to let them know the accurate climatic conditions," said Sakthivel.