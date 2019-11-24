Woman cashes in on patients' trauma at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Kith and kin of nearly 30 patients, admitted to Trauma Care Centre block (TCC) of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), were allegedly duped of Rs 300 each by a woman on Friday.

Wife of a patient, admitted to ward number 90B (department of Orthopaedics), said that the woman, in her 20s, seemed to be familiar with the hospital block and approached the bystanders around 1.15 pm.

"She said that the district collector would be visiting us at the hospital around 3 pm and would hand us over monetary assistance of Rs 3,000 each. She also asked us to pay Rs 300 per head to avail of the grant. In return, the woman gave us a hand-written paper with a 'token number'," the woman said.

Sources at the hospital said that the relatives of nearly 30 patients, admitted to various wards of the TCC block, fell prey to the woman's malicious plan.

"She had also promised a few persons that they would be given the amount, covered under health insurance, in cash," they said.

After a group of people, who lost their money, informed the hospital management about the incident on Saturday, a complaint was lodged at GRH police station.

A photograph of the woman, clicked by one of the victims, was also handed over to the personnel. A similar incident took place at Burns Ward (ward number 302) of GRH a month ago.

A man had approached the family members of a patient and demanded Rs 5,000 under the pretext of helping them buy a prosthetic leg.

"After coming to know that the relatives grew suspicious of his intentions, the man did not turn up again. Hence no action could be taken then," recalled an official of the hospital.