Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman cashes in on patients' trauma at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai

Sources at the hospital said that the relatives of nearly 30 patients, admitted to various wards of the TCC block, fell prey to the woman's malicious plan.

Published: 24th November 2019 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Fraud

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Kith and kin of nearly 30 patients, admitted to Trauma Care Centre block (TCC) of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), were allegedly duped of Rs 300 each by a woman on Friday.

Wife of a patient, admitted to ward number 90B (department of Orthopaedics), said that the woman, in her 20s, seemed to be familiar with the hospital block and approached the bystanders around 1.15 pm.

"She said that the district collector would be visiting us at the hospital around 3 pm and would hand us over monetary assistance of Rs 3,000 each. She also asked us to pay Rs 300 per head to avail of the grant. In return, the woman gave us a hand-written paper with a 'token number'," the woman said.

Sources at the hospital said that the relatives of nearly 30 patients, admitted to various wards of the TCC block, fell prey to the woman's malicious plan.

"She had also promised a few persons that they would be given the amount, covered under health insurance, in cash," they said.

After a group of people, who lost their money, informed the hospital management about the incident on Saturday, a complaint was lodged at GRH police station.

A photograph of the woman, clicked by one of the victims, was also handed over to the personnel. A similar incident took place at Burns Ward (ward number 302) of GRH a month ago.

A man had approached the family members of a patient and demanded Rs 5,000 under the pretext of helping them buy a prosthetic leg.

"After coming to know that the relatives grew suspicious of his intentions, the man did not turn up again. Hence no action could be taken then," recalled an official of the hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GRH fraud Government Rajaji Hospital
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp