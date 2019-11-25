Home States Tamil Nadu

440-MW of Nuclear power plants in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka soon

The two units of 220 MW each belongs to India's nuclear power operator Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd.

Published: 25th November 2019 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Nuclear Plant

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: A total of 440-megawatt (MW) of Nuclear Power generation is expected to begin in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka between November 27 and December 1 this year, as per Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO).

The two units of 220 MW each belongs to India's nuclear power operator Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).

The first nuclear power unit that is expected to restart generation is the third unit 220 MW unit at Kaiga Generating Station in Karnataka that stopped generation on November 5, 2019 for 'Generator Protection Operated' said POSOCO.

Come December 1, 2019, the first 220 MW units at Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) is expected to restart generation after it was shut down on 30.01.2018 for annual maintenance.

The NPCIL has two units of 220 MW each at MAPS and four units of 220 MW each at Kaiga Generating Station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nuclear power plants Tamil Nadu Nuclear power plant Karnataka Nuclear power plant
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp