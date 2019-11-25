Home States Tamil Nadu

Krishna river row: AIADMK seeks Centre’s intervention

A resolution to this effect, adopted at the meeting said, “Fifteen tmc of water was promised to Tamil Nadu under Telugu Ganga Project.

Published: 25th November 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK general council (GC) on Sunday sought the Centre’s intervention for getting water due to Tamil Nadu under Telugu Ganga Project, an agreement for which was signed in the presence of the Centre.

A resolution to this effect, adopted at the meeting said, “Fifteen tmc of water was promised to Tamil Nadu under Telugu Ganga Project.  But this quantum of water had never reached the water sources which supply drinking water to Chennai.  The project was signed in the presence of Government of India and as such, the Centre should ensure implementation of all aspects of the agreement so that water due to Tamil Nadu will reach the State.

Only if this is done, the drinking water requirements of Chennai could be met. Another resolution urged the Centre to extend financial assistance for Cauvery-Godavari river-linking project, Cauvery-Agniyar-South Vellar-Vaigai-Gundar linking project and the scheme for storing surplus water from Mettur dam in 100 lakes in Salem district. The meeting urged the Centre to initiate immediate steps to launch flight services to the United Arab Emirates from Coimbatore.   

Besides, flight services and railway projects which are pending implementation in Tamil Nadu should be executed expeditiously.

Release of Rs 7,825 crore due to Tamil Nadu under various heads, including GST, approval for the second phase of Metro Rail Project on 50:50 sharing basis and for the second phase of BharatNet project in Tamil Nadu, exemption from NEET and ensuring reservation for OBC category in PG medical courses were among the other demands.

Another resolution asserted that AIADMK will continue to be firm on two-language policy, safeguarding the rights enshrined in the Constitution for States and implementation of an education system that suits all sections of society. 

