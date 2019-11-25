Most mid-day meal centres lack basic infrastructure in Cuddalore 

Nirupa sampath By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: It has been over six decades since the mid-day meal scheme was launched in Tamil Nadu. But, the scheme encounters problems in Cuddalore owing to funds constraint for providing food and poor infrastructure.

Rajambal (name changed), a cook in one of the government schools in Cuddalore, prepares food for students not using cylinders but firewood. Placing wood under the sun for drying, she says “As rains are expected any time, it is better to dry some firewood now.”

In the district, there are as many as 1,565 mid-day meal centres catering for 1.65 lakh children from classes one to ten. Most of these centres use firewood and not gas cylinders, simply because they cannot afford it with the funds given by the government.

A cook at a government school here said, “We were given a stove, but it took a few months for us to get gas cylinders. As per the strength of the school, a cylinder can last only two weeks. We cannot afford another cylinder with the funds allotted by the department. So, we use firewood to cook a meal.”

Essentials items like rice, lentils, cooking oil, and spices are provided to the mid-day centres directly by the district administration. The centres are separately given funds to purchase gas cylinders and vegetables once in three months. Most of the mid-day meal organisers raise concern as to how a few thousand rupees can be sufficient to purchase gas cylinders and vegetables for three months.

Speaking to Express, a mid-day meal organiser says the administration provides Rs 5,000 for three months. “Currently onions are sold anywhere between Rs 70 and Rs 100 per kg. Also, it is important that vegetables are given to children, which can cost minimum Rs 150 a day. If we get Rs 5000 for three months, it is still a challenge to provide nutritious food to children,” he said.

He also says,” When the organisers seek more funds, they are told to shell out from their pockets. So far, I have spent Rs 11,550 for buying vegetables and gas cylinders. But, many organisers refuse to shell out money from their own pockets.”

A district official says, “Recently, the State asked for a report on schools and (their) students’ strength. There might be a possibility to increase funds. Also, not many cooks and workers know how to use gas cylinders.”

Poor infrastructure

Most mid-day meal centres in the district lack proper infrastructure, including water facilities. A cook at a Virudhachalam school says, “Due to incessant rains, the roof has weakened and looks like it will collapse any minute. I am scared to sit inside vIn the district, there are as many as 1,565 mid-day meal centres catering for 1.65 lakh children from classes one to ten. and work. We have informed the officials to carry out maintenance work at the earliest.”

Former district secretary of State Non-Meal Employees’ Association S Rangaswamy says, “The government insists workers not to use firewood. But, it hardly provides facilities or funds. There is no ventilation or proper light at most mid-day centres in the district. The cooks have to be careful that nothing falls into the food and should also be cautious while serving it to children.”