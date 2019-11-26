Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami opens Ramasamy Padayachiyar memorial

The memorial with the life-size bronze statue of the leader was constructed at a cost of Rs 2.15 crore in 1.5-acre land in the heart of Cuddalore.

Published: 26th November 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing AIADMK cadre at Manjakuppam in Cuddalore on Monday after inaugurating a memorial for freedom fighter SS Ramasamy Padayachiyar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the memorial constructed to honour freedom fighter SS Ramasamy Padayachiyar at Manjakuppam in Cuddalore on Monday. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

The memorial with the life-size bronze statue of the leader was constructed at a cost of Rs 2.15 crore in 1.5-acre land in the heart of the city. The Chief Minister also inaugurated a library inside the memorial and planted a sapling at the venue.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, “It is because of freedom fighters like Padayachiyar, who endured great suffering in the past, the country has soared to greater heights now. Hence, it is important to honour their courage and sacrifice. ”

“Padayachiyar throughout his life fought for getting rights, education and employment for people belonging to backward classes. He was sharp, witty and fearless in voicing his opinions, but was also a kind-hearted leader. He donated several acres of his land for railways, government hospitals, and the bus terminal in Cuddalore. Further, his sons too, following their father’s example, donated land worth `20 crore for extension of the bus terminal in Cuddalore,” said the CM.

“The assurance of 69 per cent reservation for backward class (BC) was given by late CM J Jayalalithaa after MGR raised the reservation to 50 per cent from 30 in 1980. As we were trained under such leaders, we will work towards taking Tamil Nadu to greater heights,” added the CM. Palaniswami also stated that every year, on September 16, Padayachiyar’s birth anniversary will be celebrated.
3,175 join AIADMK

During the meet, about 3,175 functionaries of various parties, including DMK and AMMK, joined AIADMK here on Monday.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami SS Ramasamy Padayachiyar
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp