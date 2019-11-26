CM Palaniswami opens Ramasamy Padayachiyar memorial

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the memorial constructed to honour freedom fighter SS Ramasamy Padayachiyar at Manjakuppam in Cuddalore on Monday. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

The memorial with the life-size bronze statue of the leader was constructed at a cost of Rs 2.15 crore in 1.5-acre land in the heart of the city. The Chief Minister also inaugurated a library inside the memorial and planted a sapling at the venue.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, “It is because of freedom fighters like Padayachiyar, who endured great suffering in the past, the country has soared to greater heights now. Hence, it is important to honour their courage and sacrifice. ”

“Padayachiyar throughout his life fought for getting rights, education and employment for people belonging to backward classes. He was sharp, witty and fearless in voicing his opinions, but was also a kind-hearted leader. He donated several acres of his land for railways, government hospitals, and the bus terminal in Cuddalore. Further, his sons too, following their father’s example, donated land worth `20 crore for extension of the bus terminal in Cuddalore,” said the CM.

“The assurance of 69 per cent reservation for backward class (BC) was given by late CM J Jayalalithaa after MGR raised the reservation to 50 per cent from 30 in 1980. As we were trained under such leaders, we will work towards taking Tamil Nadu to greater heights,” added the CM. Palaniswami also stated that every year, on September 16, Padayachiyar’s birth anniversary will be celebrated.

3,175 join AIADMK

During the meet, about 3,175 functionaries of various parties, including DMK and AMMK, joined AIADMK here on Monday.

