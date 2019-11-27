CARTOSAT-3 to be launched from Sriharikota on Wednesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch earth imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 other nano-satellites on Wednesday morning.CARTOSAT-3 is a third-generation agile advanced satellite, having high-resolution imaging capability, that can be used for large-scale urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover. The mission life of CARTOSAT-3 will be for five years.

The satellite, ninth in the series, will be launched from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota, about 120 kms from here, at 9.28 am. The satellite will be carried by PSLV-C47 on its 49th mission along with 13 commercial nano-satellites from the United States of America. It has an overall mass of 1,625 kgs, a release said.

The 13 nano-satellites are being carried as part of the commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), Department of Space. They will be released on to a sun-synchronous orbit, so that the solar panels receive light at all times.

Among the 13 nano-satellites are 12 FLOCK-4P, with mission objective of earth observation, and one satellite named MESHBED, whose mission objective is a research-based communication testbed.

PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in the ‘XL’ configuration (with six solid strap-on motors), ISRO said. Wednesday’s launch will be the 74th launch vehicle mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, the release said.

The launch of CARTOSAT-3 and 13 other commercial nano-satellites follows ISRO’s moon mission Chandrayaan-2 on July 22, which failed to manage a soft landing on the moon, and would have been the country’s first had it been successful. While the Orbiter continues to revolve round the moon, the lander ‘Vikram’ and rover ‘Pragyan’ were rendered non- functional after a hard-landing on the lunar surface on September 7.

