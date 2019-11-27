CM Palaniswami promises amenities for Kallakurichi district

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday inaugurated the newly-created district of Kallakurichi. Bifurcated from Villupuram district in January 2019, Kallakurichi will now be the 34th district of Tamil Nadu. Speaking at the event, Palaniswami said, “The newly-formed Kallakurichi district will be provided with necessary amenities to fulfil the requirements of a district. And as a part of our zeal to deliver development schemes, an arts college, 23-kilometre by-pass road, a veterinary hospital and research centre will be constructed here soon. The Ulundurpet government hospital will be upgraded with more amenities.”

During the inauguration, the chief minister distributed welfare schemes worth Rs 23.58 crore to 5,973 beneficiaries. Palaniswami also inaugurated foundation for 466 welfare and development projects under the rural development, municipality administration and drinking water supply, school education, highways, veterinary medicine and treasury departments, estimated at a cost of Rs 194.82 crore.

Spread across 3,520 square kilometres, the district comprises Thirukovilur, Shankarapuram, Ulundurpet, Chinnasalem and Kalrayan Hills taluks with two revenue divisions -- Kallakurichi and Thirukovilur. It is inclusive of six blocks, 558 revenue villages, 406 village panchayats and 19 police stations. Kallakurichi Collector Kirankurala, Villupuram Collector A Annadurai, Additional Chief Secretary Athulya Mishra, Commissioner of Revenue Administration Radhakrishnan were present during the event.

‘TN tops in admission to higher education’

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has said Tamil Nadu tops the list of States in admission to higher education in the country.He was speaking at the inauguration of new buildings for the Government Law College, MGR Government Arts and Science College for Women and centenary celebration of Villupuram Municipality at the law college auditorium on Tuesday.

“Judiciary is one of the four pillars of democracy. It has huge responsibility in ensuring peace in the country. Law colleges are the places where law management is strongly built. Students become law experts and ensure that justice prevails,” Palaniswami said.

“AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa always said its our responsibility to make sure that the poor enjoy all rights enshrined in the Constitution. The Ambedkar Law University is doing a great job in providing good quality education charging nominal fees,” Palaniswami said.(With inputs from Bagalavan Perier B)

Projects on anvil