Coimbatore youth drowns to death while recording Tik Tok video

The deceased has been identified as P Vigneshwaran (30), a power loom worker, from K Rayarpalayam.

Published: 27th November 2019 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

A screen grab from Vigneshwaran's Tik Tok video.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The craze for video sharing platform, Tik Tok has claimed yet another life on Friday. ​A youngster drowned in a lake near Coimbatore while recording a Tik Tok video. The incident came into light when the police retrieved his body out of the lake on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as P Vigneshwaran (30), a power loom worker, from K Rayarpalayam. He along with two friends namely Parameshwaran and Bhuvaneshwaran went to a lake on Thursday evening to bathe their bulls.

According to the police, the incident occurred while Vigeshwaran, who does not know swimming was acting for the video by getting into the water to bathe and play with the bull, while the other two were capturing the video sitting on the lake banks.

Accidentally Vigneshwaran slipped deep into the lake and drowned, his friends soon called for help, however, they could not save their friend. On the receipt of the information, the police rushed to the spot and tried to search for the body. Due to the lack of sunlight, the police could not recover the body.

The search for Vigneshwaran resumed the following day and finally, it was brought out of the lake on Friday.

