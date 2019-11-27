Home States Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami thanks Modi for approving three more medical colleges in Tamil Nadu

For each college, the Centre will extend Rs 195 crore while the state government will shell Rs 130 crore.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday extended his gratitude towards prime minister Narendra Modi for approving the establishment of three medical colleges in the districts of Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur and Nagapattinam. Each of the colleges will be constructed at a budget of Rs 325 crore. 

“Getting approvals for nine medical colleges in one year is a historical achievement. The Central government has approved Rs 2,925 crore for setting up of these colleges and has sanctioned Rs 1,755 crore. Tamil Nadu government will provide Rs 1,170 crore as its share. On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I thank the prime minister for such an unprecedented approval for setting up medical colleges," the chief minister said in a statement here.

Palaniswami said that he had requested the prime minister recently seeking approval for setting up medical colleges in these districts and had sent proposals quickly to the Central government. Besides, the land required for these medical colleges were also allocated immediately.

