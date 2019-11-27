Lalithaa jewellery heist mastermind brought to TN from Bengaluru

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After several attempts, Tiruchy police’s petition to get Murugan, the criminal mastermind behind the Lalithaa Jewellery and PNB robberies, into custody, was accepted by Bengaluru court. Murugan was brought to Tiruchy and produced before a magistrate on Tuesday.

It is expected police would be taking him into custody for questioning about the Lalithaa case. On October 2, a gang made their way into the Lalithaa Jewellery shop and decamped with 27.68 kg of ornaments worth `13 crore. Investigations revealed he had masterminded the PNB robbery in January this year.