Home States Tamil Nadu

HC issues notice to home secretary for not releasing convicts

Notices also sent to Addl DGP & Kovai central prison SP as contempt pleas say orders directing officials to release certain convicts as per a 2018 G.O not obeyed

Published: 28th November 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After giving a long rope, a division bench of the Madras High Court has issued notice on a batch of contempt applications seeking to punish Home secretary Niranjan Mardi, Additional DGP Abash Kumar and Coimbatore central prison SP R Krishna Raj. 

The case relates to not obeying the court’s earlier orders passed in 2018 and early 2019 which directed officials to order premature release of certain convicts as per a government order dated February 2, 2018. “Having no other option, we are constrained to admit these contempt petitions and issue statutory notice to the respondents (the three authorities)”, said a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and RMT Teekaa Raman.

The judges, however, have offered one more opportunity. “Even here, we are inclined to inform the respondents to the effect that if they either comply with the orders under contempt or get appropriate orders from the Supreme Court...” In that case they need not appear before this court. Otherwise, they will have to appear before the court after four weeks, the bench said.

Originally, the government had ordered the premature release of over 1,000 life convicts on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran, by a GO dated February 1, 2018.

As certain prisoners were not released, their relatives moved the High Court with a batch of habeas corpus petitions. The court on various dates in 2018 and early 2019 ordered premature release of the life convicts concerned. But, officials did not oblige despite the court’s subsequent orders. Hence, the petitioners preferred the present applications seeking to punish the officials for contempt.

When the matter came up on several occasions, government counsel prayed for time. Finally, when the matter came up on November 21, Additional Advocate- General told the judges that the State had preferred appeals and they were coming up for hearing on November 25. The matter was adjourned to November 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp