How Vettri, the sniffer dog, caught ganja dealer ‘Amavasai’

By Express News Service

THENI: Vettri, a sniffer dog, helped the Cumbum North police apprehend a ganja peddler on Tuesday. The three-year-old male dog has undergone training in Theni to nose narcotic substances.

Superintendent of Police Sai Saran Thejeswi, who recently assumed office, instructed the police officers to use sniffer dogs in tracing narcotic sellers. Based on a tip-off, the Cumbum North police led by Special Sub Inspector Arasu launched a search operation in Cumbum area with sniffer dog Vettri. The canine caught the ganja peddler – Surender alias Kirukku Amavasai of Cumbum – waiting at a corner in Vivekanda Street with a bag containing 250 grams of ganja. The Cumbum North police registered a case against Surendar under the Section 8(c) read with 20(b)(ii)(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Sources said that five sniffer dogs, including Vettri, have been trained to detect narcotic substances. SP Sai Saran Thejeswi told TNIE that Vettri would be used continuously in operations across the district to curb the sale of narcotic substances.