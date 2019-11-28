Home States Tamil Nadu

Nasscom inks agreement with VIT to boost skills of students, make them job-ready

"I am confident that such an initiative will contribute to building a future-ready workforce and benefit the technology sector of the country," said Dr G Viswanathan, Chancellor and Founder, VIT.

VIT founder G Viswanathan (centre) and Nishchae Suri, president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa at EdCast (right) at the MoU signing event | Arun Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To promote hiring across the industry and ensure ready workforce, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) signed an agreement with the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Tamil Nadu. 

The MoU aims to showcase the conduct of Assessments and Certification on Qualification Packs (QP) and National Occupational Standards (NOS). The partnership will portray the employability skills of candidates from VIT and the Licensed Training Provider by their adoption of the NOS.

According to the VIT, it has signed up for 7,500 licences under NASSCOM’s Future Skills platform along with 3 QP adoptions. NASSCOM will ensure timely completion of assessment and its certifications developed by NSDC through the Sector Skills Council for all candidates of VIT. 

The university will, in turn, avail the Qualification Pack courseware as guides for the student handbook and to develop training modules. The faculty would even have access to the Train-The-Trainer program provided by SSC NASSCOM and will be certified by them as well.

“The common objective we share is to showcase India as the global hub for talent development in emerging technologies as well as globally recognized process structures. I am confident that such an initiative will contribute to building a future-ready workforce and benefit the technology sector of the country,” said Dr G Viswanathan, Chancellor and Founder, VIT.

Amit Aggarwal, CEO, IT-ITES Sector Skills Council, NASSCOM said this step will build initiative to accelerate the skills base at the university level.

‘Good communication can resolve problems’

Govindasamy Viswanathan, founder and chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology, in an interview to The Morning Standard, spoke on various issues concerning higher education in India. Excerpts:

What is your take on JNU protest by students and the rise in hostel fee?

It is somewhere away from normal practice because they (students) are paying Rs 10 for a room. You cannot compare JNU with any other university. Any fee hike should not be sudden. This should be done year after year, or once in two or three years. That should be good for both management and students.

There have been cases of suicide by students on campuses. Why are the students succumbing to pressure?

Students should interact more with teachers for discussing their problems. That is why we have 1:15 teacher-student ratio. They can have a range of problems – academic, financial or even problems in the family — which often makes a student take such extreme steps. Good communication can always help to resolve the problems, be it by teachers or counsellors. Someone should be available to hear students.

Caste and religion have often been pointed out as factors behind the suicides. Why are these rising in campuses?

In a number of private institutions, I don’t find this suffering anywhere…there is no caste factor at all.

Do the premier govt institutes need to modify their policies?

Ultimately, the problem will be solved by students and teachers coming together. The student must be able to come to somebody on his or her mental pressure. There should be somebody to talk to.

Studying in private institutions is still a luxury…

We cannot compete with government institutes. They get funding from the Centre. Comparatively, it is a bit higher but we also provide scholarship to those students coming from economically weaker sections.

