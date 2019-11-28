Home States Tamil Nadu

Vaiko detained in Delhi for protesting against SL President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's India visit

Gotabaya Rajapaksa will never establish a friendship with India as in geopolitical interests they will be supported by China and Pakistan, Vaiko said while addressing those gathered for the protest.

Published: 28th November 2019 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko leads a protest against Indian government over inviting Sri Lankan President H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko and his supporters were detained by the Delhi Police on Thursday for protesting against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's visit to India.

"Gun-toting soldiers are roaming in the streets inhabited by Tamil people. Tamil areas have become concentration camps controlled by the Sri Lankan army. What happened in Nazi Hitler's time in Germany and Poland, is happening today in Sri Lanka," Vaiko said while addressing a public meeting which had gathered in the protest.

"80 million Tamils are living in India. We have got an amicable relationship with Tamils in Sri Lanka. Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi send his Foreign Minister Jaishankar to Sri Lanka? I suggest India should not get cheated by Sri Lanka. Gotabaya Rajapaksa will never establish a friendship with India as in geopolitical interests they will be supported by China and Pakistan," he added.

WATCH | Vaiko detained for staging protest aganist President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's India visit

Vaiko went on to say that he condemns the invitation to Rajapaksa. "Gotabaya says that only with the vote of Sinhalese, he became the President of Sri Lanka. He would not have the welfare of Tamil people in his mind," he added.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is scheduled to arrive in the national capital on Thursday evening. 

