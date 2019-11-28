Home States Tamil Nadu

Will Tiruchy Corporation crack whip on poorly maintained government plots?

A few residents in the Cantonment area pointed to the poorly maintained government plots and voiced concerns.

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The city Corporation's action to identify poorly maintained private land and erecting boards on the premise declaring that they were being earmarked for public use is yielding result as owners have started cleaning several plots. 

However, there are complaints that this sanitation drive was selective and that land belonging to State and Union governments was ignored.

While a section of residents is supportive of the civic body, there is criticism from certain quarters.

“Since we are their immediate neighbour we were facing reptile menace from the ill-maintained property.

Apart from this, the plot is used to dump waste. Though we requested the owner to clean the property, he ignored it.

Once Corporation workers placed a board declaring it open for public use, he started clearing the plot,” said a resident in Kattur.

A few residents in Cantonment area pointed to the poorly maintained government plots and voiced concerns. “This plot belongs to Tamil Nadu Civic Supplies Corporation. But they are not using this and weeds have grown. Waste is dumped as there is no fencing or compound wall. Corporation should take action against govt departments too,” said R Karikalan.

Even if authorities make State departments fall in line, they may not have their way with Central establishments such as Defence and Railways.

“If Corporation can initiate action against Army and Railways for not maintaining its vacant plots, it would be of great help to us. Both entities own so much land in KK Nagar but are taking no measures to maintain them,” opined M K Muthukumar.

On Wednesday, Corporation Commissioner S Sivasubramaian said 8,528 ill-maintained private plots in the city were identified and they would be marked for public use if not cleaned.

He, however, remained silent on whether a similar announcement would be made with regard to government properties.

