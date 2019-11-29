CM Palaniswami inaugurates newly-formed Tirupattur, Ranipet districts

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR/RANIPET: Fulfilling the long-pending demand of the people of Tirupattur, a new district with the town as its headquarters was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday. For decades, people and political parties had been clamouring for the creation of a separate district. In fact, a district with Tirupattur as headquarters was formed in 1790, but was merged with the combined Salem district later. After 229 years, Tirupattur has become a separate district again.

Palaniswami also inaugurated Ranipet district at another function held at noon. The formation of Ranipet district is a surprise for people in the industrial hub because they never sought for one, whereas residents of Arakkonam had been demanding a separate district. Palaniswami attacked DMK treasurer and former PWD Minister Durai Murugan for his ridiculing the creation of new districts.

“Didn’t the DMK government form new districts,” Palaniswami asked, saying smaller districts will improve administration. Palaniswami accused Stalin of trying to scuttle civic body polls adding the DMK is afraid of facing elections. Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar and Minister for Commercial Taxes KC Veeramani spoke at the function.

Tirupattur Rs 50 cr will be spent on setting up a sandalwood research centre and `21 crore on an indoor sports stadium

Ranipet Rs 90 cr will be spent to set up govt polytechnic colleges in Ranipet, Arakkonam

History watch

