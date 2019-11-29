Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami inaugurates newly-formed Tirupattur, Ranipet districts

Palaniswami also inaugurated Ranipet district at another function held at noon.

Published: 29th November 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurates the Ranipet district at a function on Thursday. Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and Disaster Management and IT minister RB Udhayakumar are also seen | s dinesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR/RANIPET: Fulfilling the long-pending demand of the people of Tirupattur, a new district with the town as its headquarters was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday. For decades, people and political parties had been clamouring for the creation of a separate district. In fact, a district with Tirupattur as headquarters was formed in 1790, but was merged with the combined Salem district later. After 229 years, Tirupattur has become a separate district again. 

Palaniswami also inaugurated Ranipet district at another function held at noon. The formation of Ranipet district is a surprise for people in the industrial hub because they never sought for one, whereas residents of Arakkonam had been demanding a separate district. Palaniswami attacked DMK treasurer and former PWD Minister Durai Murugan for his ridiculing the creation of new districts. 

“Didn’t the DMK government form new districts,” Palaniswami asked, saying smaller districts will improve administration. Palaniswami accused Stalin of trying to scuttle civic body polls adding the DMK is afraid of facing elections. Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar and Minister for Commercial Taxes KC Veeramani spoke at the function. 

Tirupattur Rs 50 cr will be spent on setting up a sandalwood research centre and `21 crore on an indoor sports stadium

Ranipet Rs 90 cr will be spent to set up govt polytechnic colleges in Ranipet, Arakkonam

History watch
A district with Tirupattur as headquarters was formed in 1790, but was merged with Salem district. After 229 years, Tirupattur is a district again

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Ranipet Tirupattur
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp