Ganja farmer suspended from Congress

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: A Congress functionary was suspended from the party by the district president on Thursday for cultivating ganja plants in a land taken on lease at Mamarathupatti. A ganja farm in 0.72 acre was busted by police on Wednesday. It turned out that a Congress functionary had taken the land on lease and cultivated it.

Arunachalam (40), son of Lakshmana Goundar of Chinnadevanpatti at Kadavur is the president of Congress’ Kadavur North zone unit. He had taken the 7 acre land at Mylampatti on lease from Zaheer Hussain of Kumbakonam, and left it in the care of his father in law P Thangavel (70) and V.Murugan (49). The two were arrested after the farm was busted. Probe revealed that Arunachalam was the brain behind the farm. Police are on the lookout for Arunachalam, who is in Bangalore now.

Following the allegations made against Arunachalam, he was stripped of his post and suspended from the party by the Karur District unit president R.Chinnasamy. Sources said the issue was taken to the notice of the TNCC president to remove him from the party. Meanwhile, officials removed the plants on Thursday. The uprooted ganja would be produced in the court after which a decision will be taken by the judge on destroying them.