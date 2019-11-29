Home States Tamil Nadu

Ganja farmer suspended from Congress

 A Congress functionary was  suspended from the party by the district president on Thursday for cultivating ganja plants in a land taken on lease at Mamarathupatti.

Published: 29th November 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Arunachalam

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: A Congress functionary was suspended from the party by the district president on Thursday for cultivating ganja plants in a land taken on lease at Mamarathupatti.  A ganja farm in 0.72 acre was busted by police on Wednesday.  It turned out that a Congress functionary had taken the land on lease and cultivated it. 

Arunachalam (40), son of Lakshmana Goundar of Chinnadevanpatti at Kadavur is the president of Congress’ Kadavur North zone unit. He had taken the 7 acre land at Mylampatti on lease from Zaheer Hussain of Kumbakonam, and left it in the care of his father in law P Thangavel (70) and V.Murugan (49). The two were arrested after the farm was busted. Probe revealed that Arunachalam was the brain behind the farm. Police are on the lookout for Arunachalam, who is in Bangalore now. 

Following the allegations made against Arunachalam, he was stripped of his post and suspended from the party by the Karur District unit president R.Chinnasamy. Sources said the issue was taken to the notice of the TNCC president to remove him from the party. Meanwhile, officials removed the plants on Thursday. The uprooted ganja would be produced in the court after which a decision will be taken by the judge on destroying them. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Ganja Ganja farmer
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp