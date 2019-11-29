Home States Tamil Nadu

Mystery over death of 14-day old baby prevails as postmortem report indicates contusion in head as  cause

baby

Representational image.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The mystery over the death of a 14-day-old baby still lingers as the postmortem report says that contusion in the head led to her death.

Usilampatti Circle Inspector Charles, the investigating officer, said that they had questioned the couple - Jeyachandran and Jeyapriya, hailing from Kunchampatti under Usilampatti block - and their family members thoroughly on Wednesday and Thursday.

"So far, there is no room for suspicion in their statements," he said, adding that the investigation is still in its preliminary stage.  

He said that as the police were not able to proceed further with the available details, they had decided to get the opinion of the doctors.

"The doctors include those who treated Jeyapriya while she was pregnant, those who carried out her delivery and those who conducted postmortem of the baby," he said.

The circle inspector further said that when he analysed the health reports of the fetus while Jeyapriya was pregnant, it came to light that the foetus had a small tumour in her head during the fifth month of pregnancy, and it grew in the seventh month.

"In the postmortem report, it's found that the size of the tumour had shrunk. It's not yet known whether the baby died due to the burst of the tumour. There is also no mention of any external injury in the autopsy report," he added. 

