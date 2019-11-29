Single window portal for MSMEs hit by delay?

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) applications seeking State pollution control board’s green signal under the single window clearance, have been hit by the board’s delay in getting the security audit of its website done. The Tamil Nadu government had put in place the concept of ease of doing business and a single-window portal.

It is learnt that complaints have been made that applications filed in single window portal are not properly reflecting the state pollution control board portal.A State Pollution Control Board official told Express that the security audit of its website has not been done. As a result, it is not considered secure and it could not go ahead with web integration with single window portal. “We are in talks with National Informatics Centre to resolve the issue,” the official said.

Interestingly, the security audit of State government websites and IT applications by TNeGA was started last year when the then Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT informed Parliament that government websites and applications will be audited with respect to cyber security prior to their hosting along with audit on a regular basis after hosting.

Already a few departments have approached TNeGA for first time security audit. However, some departments are yet to do the audit for their websites or web applications, sources said.Official sources told Express that the issue was taken up during the 20th MSME State Single Window Committee Meeting and TNPCB officials had stated that they are planning to purchase a new server after they found issues with the server hosted by National Informatics Centre (NIC).

This comes as the State is planning to ‘go paperless’ and improve its rankings in Ease of Doing Business and State pollution control board has been given a deadline by the Industries commissioner to sort out the issue before this month end. The State was ranked 15th under Ease of Doing business ranking with an overall score of 90.68 as per the evaluation done on implementation of 372 reforms suggested under Business Reform Action Plan in 2017-18.

The MSME State Single Window Committee is holding regular meetings and reviewing the issues to ensure that the applications are sorted and web integration with single window portal is done soon.

Official sources told Express that 12 applications are pending with various departments beyond the time limit and efforts are on to resolve them.