Free rice, sugar, sarees and dhotis: Tamil Nadu to distribute Pongal gifts worth Rs 2,363 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday launched distribution of Pongal gift hampers to rice cardholders. He also commenced distribution of free sarees and dhotis to the poor. Members of 16 families received gift hampers and 16 families received free sarees and dhotis directly from the CM. Each hamper contains Rs 1,000, one-kg raw rice, one-kg sugar, two-feet long sugarcane, 20-gm cashew nut, 20-gm raisins and five grams of cardamom.

The State has allocated Rs 2,363.13 crore for the scheme. This year, 1.67 crore sarees and dhotis will be distributed to the poor for Pongal. The government has allocated Rs 484.25 crore for the purpose. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister commenced issue of appointment orders to 137 persons who have been appointed in forest department. Of them, 10 received the orders in person. Similarly, he also issued appointment orders to seven persons appointed as assistant engineers (industries).

CM launches retrofit electric autos

The CM launched retrofit electric autorickshaws, mostly operated by women and transgenders. This auto is fitted with CCTV camera, GPS and panic button. Public can book the facility by downloading the app ‘Mauto Pride.’