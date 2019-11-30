Pachamalai rain fills Perambalur lakes

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Arumbavur Periyayeri (big lake) is overflowing, thanks to heavy rain on the Pachamalai hills that border Perambalur, Tiruchy and Salem districts.

Data says that the annual average rainfall in Perambalur district is 861 mm. This year, rainfall recorded in the district from January 1 to November 29 was 680.36 mm.

On Friday, heavy rain was reported in Pachamalai hills situated on the western border of Perambalur district.

This caused flooding in Kallaru and in turn water flow in Arumbavur Periyayeri (big lake about 220 acres) and Melakunangudi lake in nearby Poolambadi via Periyasamy check dam.

The two lakes are overflowing and excess water is going to fill the Sitheri (small lake about 80 acres) in Arumbavur village. 565 acres will be irrigated from Arumbavoor Periyayeri and Sitheri.

People are rejoicing as the two lakes are brimming now. M Selvapandiyan, a resident of Arumbavur, said, “The lakes are 800 years old. We use the two lakes for drinking water for cattle and other needs. However, the two lakes are mainly used for irrigation. Also, when the lake is full, inland fishermen grow fish in

Periyayeri for livelihood.”

S Ragavan, an activist, said, “Perambalur district last year faced worst drinking water crisis. We are glad to have water in lakes and ponds this year. The district administration must desilt all lakes and ponds. This will help increase groundwater levels and improve agriculture.”