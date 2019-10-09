Home States Tamil Nadu

TN fishermen body to go on hunger strike from October 11, demanding release of fraternity

The fishermen said that detaining eighteen Sri Lankan fishermen by the Indian Coast Guard was not valid because they just sail with the flow of water and follow the wind directions.

Published: 09th October 2019 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

fishing_boats_sea_fishermen

Image of a fishing boat used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By ANI

RAMESWARAM: Pamban Country Boat fishermen are set to go on a hunger strike on October 11 here urging the release of fishermen detained by both Sri Lanka and India.

Association President of Pamban Country Boat Fishermen, MS Arul told ANI, "Eighteen Sri Lankan fishermen were detained by the Indian Coast Guard for crossing the borderline and fishing in Indian waters.

The fact is that fishermen sail with the flow of water and follow the wind directions. Same is the case with the Indian fishermen as they also sail on foreign water many times so this is not valid."

"We urge the government to release the Sri Lankan fishermen who have been detained and thereafter we also want the release of the Indian fishermen who were detained in Sri Lanka.

The government should give an exception to country boat fishermen as many times we don't cross the boundary intentionally," the president added.

On October 4, the Indian Coast Guard apprehended 18 Sri Lankan fishermen and eight boats for illegally fishing in Indian waters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pamban Country Boat fishermen Indian fishermen protest Fishermen detained in Sri Lanka
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp