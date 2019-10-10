Home States Tamil Nadu

From Thursday, Nellai, Podhigai Express to run only from Tambaram till Dec 8

The trains will not be coming to Egmore station since engineering works will be conducted at the platform no. 4 in the station.

Published: 10th October 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Tambaram railway station (File | Photo/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Nellai Express and Chennai Egmore-Sengottai Podhigai Express will be operated from Tambaram from October 10 to December 8. This means the passengers from Chennai have to travel to Tambaram to board these trains.

The change in the operation of the two trains was to facilitate engineering works at Chennai Egmore station, said a Railways statement. "The two trains will be cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Tambaram, in both directions for a period of 60 days."

The works involves repairing the damaged concrete bed of track in platform 4 at Egmore station. "The trains are now received at 5 KMPH speed due to damages in concrete bed of tracks. The entire tracks will be removed and a new concrete bed will be built," said a senior railway official.

So far, seven trains including Nellai, Podhigai, Ananthapurai and Gaya expresses are being handled at platform 4. "If four trains (Nellai and Podhigai in both directions) are short terminated at Tambaram, the three trains will be managed (in other platforms) in Egmore," added the official.

The Nellai and Podhigai expresses that will be leaving Tirunelveli and Sengottai respectively on Wednesday (October 9), will be short terminated at Tambaram when they reach the station on Thursday morning. Similarly, in the return direction, the trains will be operated from Tambaram.

The Nellai Express will depart from Tambaram at 8.20 pm and Podhigai express at 9.30 pm.

Diversion of train:

The Gaya-Chennai Egmore weekly express commencing on October 13, 20 and 27, November 3, 10, 17 and 24 and December 1, is diverted to Chennai Central instead of Chennai Egmore.

Similarly, the Chennai Egmore-Gaya weekly express, journey commencing on October 15, 22 and 29, November 5, 12, 19 and 26 and December 3, will depart from Chennai Central at 7.25 am, said the statement.

For the benefit of passengers, a passenger special will be operated from Chengalpattu to Tambaram, leaving Chengalpattu at 9.15 am, from October 10 to December 8, added the statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Podhigai Express Nellai Express IRCTC southern railways Egmore railway station Tambaram Railway Station Ananthapuri Express Gaya express repair work Chennai train timing change
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp