From Thursday, Nellai, Podhigai Express to run only from Tambaram till Dec 8

CHENNAI: The Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Nellai Express and Chennai Egmore-Sengottai Podhigai Express will be operated from Tambaram from October 10 to December 8. This means the passengers from Chennai have to travel to Tambaram to board these trains.

The change in the operation of the two trains was to facilitate engineering works at Chennai Egmore station, said a Railways statement. "The two trains will be cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Tambaram, in both directions for a period of 60 days."

The works involves repairing the damaged concrete bed of track in platform 4 at Egmore station. "The trains are now received at 5 KMPH speed due to damages in concrete bed of tracks. The entire tracks will be removed and a new concrete bed will be built," said a senior railway official.

So far, seven trains including Nellai, Podhigai, Ananthapurai and Gaya expresses are being handled at platform 4. "If four trains (Nellai and Podhigai in both directions) are short terminated at Tambaram, the three trains will be managed (in other platforms) in Egmore," added the official.

The Nellai and Podhigai expresses that will be leaving Tirunelveli and Sengottai respectively on Wednesday (October 9), will be short terminated at Tambaram when they reach the station on Thursday morning. Similarly, in the return direction, the trains will be operated from Tambaram.

The Nellai Express will depart from Tambaram at 8.20 pm and Podhigai express at 9.30 pm.

Diversion of train:

The Gaya-Chennai Egmore weekly express commencing on October 13, 20 and 27, November 3, 10, 17 and 24 and December 1, is diverted to Chennai Central instead of Chennai Egmore.

Similarly, the Chennai Egmore-Gaya weekly express, journey commencing on October 15, 22 and 29, November 5, 12, 19 and 26 and December 3, will depart from Chennai Central at 7.25 am, said the statement.

For the benefit of passengers, a passenger special will be operated from Chengalpattu to Tambaram, leaving Chengalpattu at 9.15 am, from October 10 to December 8, added the statement.