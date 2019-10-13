Home States Tamil Nadu

World’s attention now on Tamil Nadu: CM Palaniswami

He  thanked the public, particularly students, who accorded a wholehearted reception to the two leaders. 

Published: 13th October 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam with PM Narendra Modi at the airport on Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Both the Prime Minister and the Chinese President hailed efforts of Tamil Nadu in organising the summit,” said foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale. “The Chinese President was overwhelmed by the welcome given to him at the airport.” Meanwhile, on the behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami thanked the Prime Minister on Saturday for choosing Mamallapuram as the venue. 

He thanked all who were engaged in making arrangements for the meet. “By choosing Mamallapuram as the venue for the summit, the Prime Minister has enhanced the esteem of Tamil Nadu in the global arena,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.  He thanked the public, particularly students, who accorded a wholehearted reception to the two leaders. 

He complimented the artistes who enthralled the leaders by performing traditional cultural events, and ministers who organised the events in an excellent manner. Thanking the police for making security arrangements, the Chief Minister also conveyed his appreciation to officials of various departments.

