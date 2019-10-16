Home States Tamil Nadu

2,500 people get killed every year by lightning strike

The NDMA says that on an average, over 2,500 people die annually due to lightning. In Tamil Nadu, about 500 people died between 2011 to 2015.

Published: 16th October 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Pudukkottai District Collector P Uma Maheshwari at the hospital

Pudukkottai District Collector P Uma Maheshwari at the hospital (Photo| EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: J Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of Revenue Administration, Disaster Management and Mitigation, told Express that a circular has issued elaborating Do’s and Don’ts to be followed during lightning.

“It’s an unfortunate incident and prediction of lightning as to the precise time and location is very difficult. I am informed by Pudukkottai district officials that the condition of the injured is stable.”

Authorities are closely working with Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai to improve the dissemination of lightning forecast. “A six-hour advance warning is being received from met department.”
S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, told Express that this was beginning of the thunderstorm season. “We are now issuing thunderstorm nowcast warnings, where district wise prediction is being made on real-time basis. There is also a pilot project being undertaken by Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology for providing sensor-based lightning alert systems.”

Met department has issued a general thunderstorm with lightning for Tamil Nadu. But the dynamic lightning prediction system are picking up the activity mostly in Perambalur, Pudukkottai,  Chennai, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts with maximum surface wind speed between 41-61 kmph in gusts. Action plan pending, 500 died in 4 years

The NDMA says that on an average, over 2,500 people die annually due to lightning. In Tamil Nadu, about 500 people died between 2011 to 2015. Last year, the authority issued guidelines to State governments to prepare an action plan but no progress has been achieved.   India reports the highest number of deaths due to lightning strikes. Lightning claimed 35,384 lives in the country from 2000 to 2015.

The States were asked to map the lightning-affected zones based on the data of deaths, data of lightning incidence, etc. NDMA has recommended to IMD to enhance the radar and lightning network to all potential areas.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
lightning lightning strike Tamil Nadu lightning strike TN lightning strike
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp