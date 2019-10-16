Aruna Jegadeesan committee summons Seeman, MLA Geetha Jeevan

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A one-man commission headed by retired justice Aruna Jegadeesan summoned Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Chief Coordinator Seeman and Thoothukudi MLA NP Geetha Jeevan for inquiry.

The commission is investigating into the police firing incidents that happened during the anti-Sterlite protests on May 22 and 23 last year. The commission has summoned 20 people, including Seeman and Geetha Jeevan, for the 15th phase of the investigation, which would last four days beginning from October 16 at Circuit House on South Beach Road in Thoothukudi. This is the first time a politician is being called for inquiry by the committee. Sources said that Seeman will appear before the commission on Wednesday and Geetha Jeevan on Thursday.

The commission has so far recorded the statements of 379 people in connection to the police firing incident.