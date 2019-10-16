Home States Tamil Nadu

Aruna Jegadeesan committee summons Seeman, MLA Geetha Jeevan

Aruna Jegadeesan commission has so far recorded the statements of 379 people in connection to the police firing incident.

Published: 16th October 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Thoothukudi: Police firing during a massive rally taken out demanding the closure of Sterlite Copper plant in the port town of Thoothukudi last year. [File photo | EPS]

Thoothukudi: Police firing during a massive rally taken out demanding the closure of Sterlite Copper plant in the port town of Thoothukudi last year. [File photo | EPS]

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A one-man commission headed by retired justice Aruna Jegadeesan summoned Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Chief Coordinator Seeman and Thoothukudi MLA NP Geetha Jeevan for inquiry.

The commission is investigating into the police firing incidents that happened during the anti-Sterlite protests on May 22 and 23 last year. The commission has summoned 20 people, including Seeman and Geetha Jeevan, for the 15th phase of the investigation, which would last four days beginning from October 16 at Circuit House on South Beach Road in Thoothukudi. This is the first time a politician is being called for inquiry by the committee. Sources said that Seeman will appear before the commission on Wednesday and Geetha Jeevan on Thursday.

The commission has so far recorded the statements of 379 people in connection to the police firing incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
anti-Sterlite protests police firing Aruna Jegadeesan commission
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp