Home States Tamil Nadu

Girl ‘slapped by senior’ dies after suicide bid

A Class XI student died at Namakkal GH on Thursday, few days after she attempted suicide because she was allegedly slapped by her senior in an argument while travelling in school bus.

Published: 18th October 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A Class XI student died at Namakkal GH on Thursday, few days after she attempted suicide because she was allegedly slapped by her senior in an argument while travelling in school bus. The senior girl and school teacher were booked for abetting suicide. According to police, Dhanapriya Devi (16) of Jambumadai in Thathaiyangarpettai was studying in Class XII at a private school in Thuraiyur.

On Saturday, she boarded the school bus. She wanted to sit on a particular seat, but was denied by her senior. A heated argument broke out. In a fit of anger, the senior allegedly slapped Devi. The teachers in the bus intervened and tried to pacify them, however, tension brewed up when they reached the school. It is said that Devi was mocked by few other seniors too.

Teachers had counselled the girls and chided them for the behavior. An upset Devi narrated the episode to her mother. On Sunday, Devi attempted suicide by consuming pesticide. She was admitted to Namakkal GH, where she died on Thursday. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp