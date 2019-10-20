Home States Tamil Nadu

Dispute redressal: Alternatives needed, says SC judge

The National Highway Authority of India too have an internal three-tier committee to dispose of cases, he said.

Published: 20th October 2019 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government happens to be the largest litigant because of the expanding horizon of activities they are involved in and there needs to be an alternative dispute resolution mechanism, said Supreme Court judge V Ramasubramanian on Saturday. Speaking at the third conference of Central government standing counsel of southern States, he said. 

"About 70 per cent litigations are either filed by or against the government and they need to set a policy to bring down litigations.’’

Referring to innovation by students of National Law School of India University, who had built a consumer online dispute resolution mechanism, he said innovations on similar lines must be advocated to dispose of litigations. Justice Ramasubramanian said the Ministries of Defence (MoD) and Finance (MoF) have brought in measures to internally dispose of litigations without involving a third party.

"The MoD has put in place an expert committee to deal with service matters of persons working with defence ministry,” he said. As regards MoF, “Any case whose monetary effect is less than `one crore is withdrawn from the Supreme Court," he said.

The National Highway Authority of India too have an internal three-tier committee to dispose of cases, he said. "Claims amounting to Rs 7381 crore were settled for an amount of Rs 729 crore during 2017-18 because of the committee," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp